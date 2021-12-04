Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Vertex Energy to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of VTNR opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 236.2% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after buying an additional 1,297,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 881,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

