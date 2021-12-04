Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Tops $6.28 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Credits has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $6.28 million and $186,584.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

