Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 2,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $10,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $10,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $9,860.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $10,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $11,080.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $11,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $11,240.00.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $8.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CXDO has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Crexendo by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

