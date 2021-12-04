Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Down 9%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares fell 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.86. 11,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 190,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,878 shares of company stock worth $1,985,194. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

