Critical Comparison: SiriusPoint (SPNT) versus Its Peers

SiriusPoint (NYSE: SPNT) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SiriusPoint to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SiriusPoint and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint Competitors 672 2982 2661 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 18.89%. Given SiriusPoint’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SiriusPoint has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35% SiriusPoint Competitors 6.35% 3.26% 0.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million $143.52 million 3.03 SiriusPoint Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 78.36

SiriusPoint’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SiriusPoint competitors beat SiriusPoint on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

