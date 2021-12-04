Critical Survey: Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) versus Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Dot and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 3 2 0 2.40 Upstart 1 2 6 0 2.56

Green Dot presently has a consensus price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 72.18%. Upstart has a consensus price target of $270.78, suggesting a potential upside of 57.81%. Given Green Dot’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Upstart.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Green Dot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Dot and Upstart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.25 billion 1.50 $23.13 million $0.59 58.41 Upstart $233.42 million 60.25 $5.98 million $0.80 214.49

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Green Dot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 2.45% 7.70% 1.81% Upstart 12.30% 17.67% 12.63%

Summary

Upstart beats Green Dot on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards. The Processing and Settlement Services segment comprises of products and services that specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The Corporate and Other segment represents eliminations of intersegment revenues and expenses, unallocated corporate expenses, depreciation and amortization, and other costs that are not considered when management evaluates segment performance. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit in October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

