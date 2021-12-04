CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $309.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.96.

Shares of CRWD opened at $197.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $1,101,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $900,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

