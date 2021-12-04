Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $208.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.67.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI opened at $184.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.