Crypto Sports Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $171,033.24 and approximately $240.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.