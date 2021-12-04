Crypto Sports Reaches Market Capitalization of $168,632.47 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $168,632.47 and approximately $203.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

