Cryptonite (XCN) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $335,595.43 and approximately $92.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,415.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.75 or 0.08319531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00322035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.51 or 0.00954354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00077129 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.12 or 0.00417847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $172.90 or 0.00364658 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

