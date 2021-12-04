Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 470 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $320.70 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.29.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

