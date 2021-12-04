Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $207.43 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.