Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 11,099 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $274,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $152.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.01. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $160.56.

