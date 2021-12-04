Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,678 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 140.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

SLV opened at $20.85 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

