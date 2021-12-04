Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 445.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

IYF stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $90.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.15.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

