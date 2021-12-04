Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.80 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDW stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

