Csenge Advisory Group Sells 899 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

