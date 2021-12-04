Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 103,991 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period.

REZ opened at $91.33 on Friday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $94.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91.

