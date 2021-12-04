Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Trading Up 0.4%

Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.