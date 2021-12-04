CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Director Robert Mccashin Purchases 8,000 Shares

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Director Robert Mccashin acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN CTEK opened at $1.43 on Friday. CynergisTek, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTEK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in CynergisTek in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in CynergisTek by 67.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 276,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 111,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

