CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Director Robert Mccashin Purchases 8,000 Shares

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Director Robert Mccashin acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN CTEK opened at $1.43 on Friday. CynergisTek, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.90.
CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%.
About CynergisTek
CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
