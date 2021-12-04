CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $89.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

