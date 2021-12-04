Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CTKB traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 164,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,107. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25. Cytek BioSciences has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek BioSciences

