D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $46,826.10 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 17,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

