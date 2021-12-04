DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of DALN opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.64. DallasNews has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.31 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DallasNews in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in DallasNews in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised DallasNews from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.