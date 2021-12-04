Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DANOY. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Danone has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

