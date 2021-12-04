Dash Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Dash has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $169.04 or 0.00313838 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and $241.59 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010465 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004427 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,462,698 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

