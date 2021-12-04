Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.8 days.

Shares of Dassault Aviation stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.15. Dassault Aviation has a 12 month low of $97.16 and a 12 month high of $1,275.00.

Get Dassault Aviation alerts:

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.