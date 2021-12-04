Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.8 days.
Shares of Dassault Aviation stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.15. Dassault Aviation has a 12 month low of $97.16 and a 12 month high of $1,275.00.
Dassault Aviation Company Profile
