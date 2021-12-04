Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 2,377 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $393,512.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total transaction of $26,832,310.40.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total transaction of $27,767,695.36.

On Monday, October 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $35,397,701.76.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total transaction of $15,762,254.88.

On Monday, September 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $15,437,124.96.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $14,953,794.24.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,172.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.85 and its 200 day moving average is $132.74. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Datadog by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after buying an additional 1,194,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.