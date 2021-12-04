Datamine (DAM) Reaches Market Cap of $635,029.56

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $635,029.56 and $11,210.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.49 or 0.00381789 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013136 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001250 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $779.15 or 0.01578150 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,252,756 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.