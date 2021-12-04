Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,155,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 1,455,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 481.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on DVDCF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.