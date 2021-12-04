Dawn Mattoon Sells 353 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $14,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Dawn Mattoon sold 333 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $17,519.13.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 326.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Quanterix by 103.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

