DEEPSPACE (DPS) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $21.06 million and $230,243.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.94 or 0.08254547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00082248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,331.00 or 0.99821782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

