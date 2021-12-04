Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TACO. Benchmark initiated coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $274.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

