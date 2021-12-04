Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 1,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 612,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $903.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

