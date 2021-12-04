Depth Token Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Depth Token has a total market cap of $496,723.75 and $50,832.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Depth Token has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00239123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.