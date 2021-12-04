Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Capitalization Hits $38.73 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $38.73 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00058151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.29 or 0.07989172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,978.13 or 0.92145078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 453,732,436 coins and its circulating supply is 101,391,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.