Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 189.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 17.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,171,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $736,926,000 after purchasing an additional 327,504 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 23.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $306.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.22 and its 200 day moving average is $344.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

