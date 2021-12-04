Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $1,410.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,480.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,454.78. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,626.67.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.