Detalus Advisors LLC Buys 2,623 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

