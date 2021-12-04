Detalus Advisors LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MGK stock opened at $250.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.84 and a one year high of $266.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.