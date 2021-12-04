Detalus Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.