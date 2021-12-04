Detalus Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

