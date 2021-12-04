Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.00.

DBOEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €138.00 ($156.82) to €164.00 ($186.36) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 93,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

