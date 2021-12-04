DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DHX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,848 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

