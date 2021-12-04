Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Insider Kevin C. Riley Sells 5,283 Shares of Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DGII opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $764.37 million, a PE ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DGII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Digi International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

