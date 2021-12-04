Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $345,235.52

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 51.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $345,235.52 and approximately $6.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.17 or 0.00421338 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000774 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

