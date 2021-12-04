Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $165.28. 1,369,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.06. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,674 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,001 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $136,006,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

