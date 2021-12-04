DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Hits $534.89 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001255 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $534.89 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00287793 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011770 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004127 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

