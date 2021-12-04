DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 1,592.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of DigitalOcean worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,973,000 after buying an additional 600,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after buying an additional 307,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after buying an additional 864,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,161.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $5,596,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,039 shares of company stock worth $21,557,667 over the last quarter.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

